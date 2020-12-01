Best Christmas tablecloth 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Christmas is all about spending time with the ones you love, and one of the most popular ways families do this is over a bountiful Christmas dinner. As you’re planning the big meal, you’re probably also thinking about setting a festive and bright table for the holidays. A cheerful table starts with choosing the best Christmas tablecloth to match your decor and, if you have children, your family’s needs.

When shopping for the best Christmas tablecloth for your home, there are a few things you’ll want to consider. The first is the age of the family members you plan on inviting. Get-togethers with small children would do best with a waterproof tablecloth that is easy to wipe clean when spills happen.

The best Christmas tablecloths are affordable and often durable, as they’re likely to last many years before needing to be replaced. This is especially true if you’re only using the tablecloth one month out of every year.

Design is perhaps one of the biggest factors in a person’s purchasing decision. You could go with a traditional red and green plaid, an adorable snow-filled country scene or a festive collage with everything from snowmen to Christmas trees to Santa and his reindeer.

Best Christmas Tablecloths For Every Budget

Price: $17.99

Decorate your dining table with this Christmas Plaid Collection Tablecloth. The tablecloth sticks with the traditional Christmas colors of red and green and is made from 100% cotton, which is machine washable for easy clean up.

Price: $23.99

Festive is the best word to describe this Benson Mills Tablecloth. Each of the tablecloth’s four corners is decorated with a beautiful Christmas tree, while the tablecloth border depicts a family of snowmen enjoying the winter season.

Price: $17.99

Add a touch of elegance to your Christmas table with this Jacquard Christmas Tablecloth. It’s made of a lightweight yet high-quality polyester fabric and adorned with a holiday leaf pattern.

Price: $42.09

In addition to Christmas, this Maison d’ Hermine Deer Tablecloth can also be used for Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve or any winter gathering with friends. The top of the tablecloth is covered with sparkling snowflakes, while the border showcases a group of deer wandering through a snow-covered forest.

Price: $20.99

Enjoying Christmas dinner with your children or grandchildren is no problem when you opt for this Sancua Rectangle Christmas Tablecloth. It’s completely waterproof and easy to clean, which means your table is protected from accidental spills.

Price: $19.99

Show your guests you’re full of Christmas cheer using this Newbridge Vinyl Flannel Backed Tablecloth. The tablecloth not only features your favorite Christmas symbols, like Santa, snowmen and Christmas trees, but also all of the words that make smile when you think about the holidays, such as “Joy” and “Merry & Bright.”

Price: $12.99

You’ll find this EHouseHome Christmas Holiday Table Cloth is available in three different sizes. It also has a water-resistant and scratchproof surface that will keep it looking like new for many years to come.

Price: $17.99

This Christmas Village Tablecloth looks like it came straight out of a Hallmark movie. Children and adults alike will fall in love with the Christmas town on this tablecloth, as well as Santa and his reindeer, who happen to be flying in the sky just above the town.

Price: $20.99

If you’re looking for a simple print, this Bermino Rectangle Christmas Tablecloth is an excellent choice. It features a red background with white snowflakes and is made of a polyester material that can be used both inside and outside.

Price: $53.42

This upscale Lenox Holiday Nouveau Tablecloth will impress and delight your dinner guests. Lustrous Christmas colors and a unique artistic design are what really make this tablecloth stand out among the rest.

