Best Christmas Stocking 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Are you in the market for new stockings to hang by the fire with care? There are countless options available, so finding the best Christmas stocking for your home can be a bit overwhelming. Stockings come in a variety of colors, fabrics, sizes and patterns. You can purchase personalized stockings, matching sets for the whole family and even character-inspired designs.

Having a hard time choosing? To narrow down your options, try filtering your search by the qualities that matter the most to you. Perhaps your child loves a certain character, or you want several stockings that all match each other.

Be sure to note the quality of the Christmas stockings you are thinking of buying. This is especially important when you’re buying for little ones who will be getting lots of stocking stuffers from Santa Claus. Seams should be machine-sewn with sturdy thread. You’ll also want to verify that the stocking is long enough and shaped properly to accommodate many treats.

No matter your style, the best Christmas stocking for you is the one that puts the joy of the holidays in your heart. If you really can’t narrow it down to just one, consider buying several to hang throughout the house.

The Best Christmas Stockings

Price: $61.71

Looking for some complementary stockings that will allow for plenty of elegant decor options? Try this set of Unique Burgundy and Ivory White and Khaki Knit Christmas Stockings, which includes ivory, khaki and burgundy knit stockings.

Price: $14.99

This Kurt Adler 20-inch Knit Reindeer Stockings set features reindeer on a Nordic-inspired knit background. The pair is a good choice if you want to decorate multiple rooms or if you have two family members who would like to match.

Price: $10.99

Do you have a feline friend in need of some holiday cheer? The best Christmas stocking for your cat just might be the AerWo Pet Cat Christmas Stocking Hanging Christmas Stocking with Large Paw. It features a blue plaid paw design and cuff, as well as a fish-shaped tag.

Price: $28.99

If you prefer a simple decor theme during the holidays, the large, heavy-knit Meriwoods Christmas Stockings might be a perfect choice. This set includes one white stocking with red accents, and another that is red with white accents.

Price: $14.99

If you’re shopping for a veteran or a hunting enthusiast, this Tactical Christmas Stocking with Molle Gear (Black) is beyond perfect. It features a removable American flag patch and an outside draw pocket.

Price: $17.99

This set of three 18-inch Aitey Christmas Stockings is perfect for families, especially those with children. The set includes stockings that sport a reindeer, Santa Claus and a snowman. The hardest part will be choosing the stocking you like best.

Price: $9.99

Whether you’re buying a stocking for your pet or are just a huge fan of all things canine, the WEWILL Lovely Embroidered Pets Pattern Christmas Stockings is the best Christmas stocking for you. It features a friendly dog in a Santa hat, surrounded by tasty treats.

Price: $30.99

The Beyond Your Thoughts Family Burlap Rustic Christmas Stocking Set of 6 is a wonderfully rustic choice for your holiday decorating. These six burlap stockings feature snowflakes, snowmen, Santa and reindeer, all in a beautifully embroidered burgundy.

Price: $16.99

Can’t decide which Christmas stocking to buy? Why not get a set of three that complement each other? This cozy set of Sunnyglade Christmas Stocking Classic Large Stockings features three holiday favorites: Santa, a snowman and a reindeer — all with a simple, homespun vibe.

Price: $19.95

Whether you want reindeer, snowflakes or Christmas trees on your stocking, this four-pack of 18-inch JOYIN Knit Christmas Stockings delivers. In white and red knit with some blue accents, these stockings will brighten up your home this holiday season.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.