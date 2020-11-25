Best Christmas Socks 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Whether you’re getting ready to attend an ugly Christmas sweater party or you simply want to relax by the fireplace with a hot cup of cocoa on a chilly December evening, you’ll want to have a fun pair of Christmas socks on your feet.

When shopping for the best Christmas socks for everyone on your list, you’ll need to decide if traditional cotton socks will do the trick or perhaps a pair of thicker, fuzzy socks is a better bet. Cotton socks are designed for day wear and can complement an outfit worn outside, while fuzzy socks are created for lounging around the house.

There are plenty of different Christmas designs to choose from when browsing the season’s best Christmas socks. You could go with simple red and green socks or socks that sport some Christmas imagery, like Santa Claus, his reindeer or a pair of snowmen. There are socks that are decorated with poinsettias, candy canes and Christmas trees. You’ll even find socks with adorable puppies wearing Santa hats.

The Best Christmas Socks Available This Holiday Season

Price: $12.85

Looking for a pair of socks to wear to your next holiday party? Even if that party is over Zoom, you can still hold your feet up to the camera to show off these Christmas Crew Socks by I&S. You’ll get six pairs, each with a classic Christmas image, like Santa, Rudolph, snowflakes and winter trees.

Price: $17.99

Your feet will feel nice and toasty in these Adult Christmas Holiday Socks. In addition to being thick and warm, the socks also feature an anti-slip bottom to keep you from sliding when walking on hardwood and tile flooring.

Price: $12.99

These Knee High Christmas Socks for Women make a great stocking stuffer or an addition to a Christmas pajama set. One pair resembles a candy cane, while the other is decorated with gingerbread cookies and a glass of milk.

Amazon

Price: $23.95

Stretchy and soft, these Holiday X-Mas Socks by Gilbin are sure to delight anyone on your “nice” list. The socks are made from 100% cotton and include fun Christmas designs and patterns, including Christmas lights, poinsettias, penguins, candy canes and snowmen.

Price: $26.95

Teens and adults will love these Dr. Seuss Grinch Holiday Crew Socks. The socks are made from a high-quality polyester/spandex blend and feature the famous face of the Grinch from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Price: $2.99-$12.95

You’ll find these Hot Sox Women’s Holiday Socks in six different sizes and more than 30 designs. There are cute puppies with Santa hats, a comical “Feliz Naughty Dog” design and a Hanukkah pattern.

Price: $15.99

Cozy is the best word to describe these Women’s Christmas Fuzzy Socks by American Trends. The socks are one-size-fits-most and each pair features the traditional red, green and white Christmas colors you know and love.

Amazon

Price: $11.50

Surprise your father, brother, husband or son with these festive Men’s Crew Holiday Socks by Sock It To Me. There are 14 patterns to choose from, all of which are sure to get the man in your life into the Christmas spirit.

Amazon

Price: $12.99

In addition to a variety of Christmas prints, you’ll find these 360 Threads Mens Novelty Socks also come in patterns that your dad is sure to love. There are BBQ-themed socks, socks for golfers and even socks for pizza aficionados.

Price: $17.96

These Stance Unisex Mickey Claus Crew Socks combine a love of Disney with a love of Christmas. The socks are also high-quality, made with a reinforced heel and toe and added arch support.

Which are the best Christmas socks for everyone on your shopping list?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.