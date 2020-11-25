Best Christmas Ribbon 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

On June 24, 1870, President Ulysses S. Grant signed a proclamation that officially made Christmas a national holiday. Since then, Americans have gone all out to decorate and make the season special. One tool commonly used to achieve this atmosphere is Christmas ribbon. Today, we can use the best Christmas ribbon to make gifts look even more appealing.

Ribbon is not only useful for giving a special touch to gifts. It also looks beautiful when draped around a Christmas tree or hung along the edge of a fireplace. Children can even use the ribbon in a variety of Christmas crafts.

When shopping for the best Christmas ribbon, make sure the fabric used is high-quality. Cotton, polyester and nylon are all good choices. Wired edges are best, as they are durable and keep the edges from fraying. Wire can also help you keep the ribbon shaped exactly as you want it.

Determine how wide you need the ribbon to be before you buy. Wider ribbons are great for replacing garlands, while thin ribbons are better for wrapping small gifts.

Consider going with a spool of twine if you also want to create your own gift tags. You can use a hole puncher at the end of the tag and easily thread the twine through the hole.

Of course, color and style will play a role in your decision. There are spools of sheer Christmas ribbon that have a more elegant feel, as well as ribbon decorated with glitter for added sparkle. You can pick more rustic designs, stick with solid colors, or play with patterns, too.

Best Christmas Ribbon For Decorating Gifts This Holiday Season

Price $10.52

In addition to gifts, this Morex Ribbon Burlap Ribbon roll can be used to decorate wreaths and other holiday floral arrangements. The ribbon comes in rose red, royal blue, moss, lime green, yellow, turquoise and other festive colors.

Price: $16.26

Add a bit of sparkle to your present with this Morex Ribbon Swirl Ribbon roll. The material is sheer and elegant and decorated with gold swirls made from glitter.

Price: $10.99

Looking for a decorative ribbon that’s not so thick? The Hoki Cotton Bakers Twine is made from 100% cotton and designed to resemble a candy cane. It’s thin and better able to tie boxes or create gift tags.

Price: $11.99

Created from a high-quality polyester, this Cheshire Wired Edged Black and White Ribbon is durable and extremely versatile. It looks great on birthday, wedding and anniversary gifts, as well as Christmas presents.

Price: $13.05

This spool of Morex Organdy Ribbon is lightweight, sheer and made with finished edges. Shoppers can get the ribbon in red, white, light pink, ivory or black.

Price: $5.99

You’ll find this Kinglake Natural Jute Twine is available in 12 different colors that can be used for everything from craft and gardening projects to wrapping Christmas and birthday gifts.

Price: $9.15

In addition to ribbon, this Hallmark Holiday 3″ Bow Assortment can be used to decorate Christmas gifts for everyone on your list. Each bag comes with 75 bows in green, red, gold, silver and blue.

Price: $16.90

The edges on this Morex Snowflake Sheer Giltter Ribbon are wired, which means you’ll easily be able to create bows or curls with the ribbon. This spool features 50 yards of a sheer nylon fabric that is decorated with elegant snowflakes.

Price: $19.90

This Morex Ribbon Red/White was created with a peppermint candy cane-inspired look that makes it an excellent choice for decorating Christmas gifts. The ribbon is quality-made and has wired edges for added durability.

Price: $25.99

Why stick with just one spool of ribbon when you can have six? This iPegtop Wired Christmas Ribbon set comes with a variety of patterns and colors, including plaid, green poinsettias, metallic gold and true red.

Are you ready to upgrade your gifts and holiday decorations with the best Christmas ribbon?

