Best Christmas pajamas 2020

There’s something so fun about giving Christmas pajamas as an early holiday gift. For many families, finding the best Christmas pajamas to wear on Christmas Eve is a festive annual tradition.

What could be better than opening a pair of warm, cozy Christmas pajamas and snuggling up with some cocoa, cookies and holiday movies on a cold December night? And while Christmas pajamas are adorable on kids, there’s no reason why the grown-ups shouldn’t get in on the sleepwear fun. The matching holiday pajama sets for families can also make a great wardrobe for Christmas card photoshoots.

There are plenty of festive options to choose from for the holidays and we’ve rounded up the best Christmas pajamas for you to browse. All you need to do is decide which ones are the perfect fit for you and everyone on your shopping list.

The Best Christmas Pajamas

Price: $9.99-$44.99

The Lazy One Flapjacks Pajamas are soft one-piece pajamas made from 100% cotton. You can choose from a variety of colors and patterns including plaid, animal print and more. There is a flap on the back for the adult pajamas, but the one for the kids is simply decorative. Even the dog gets a matching bandana to go with the rest of the family.

Price: $9.99-$34.99

Oh, there’s snow place like home for the holidays — and that’s what the Sleepyheads Holiday Family Matching Pajamas Set shows off so fashionably. Also available are two varieties of polar bear PJs and a red deer design. They are made of a knit jersey blend for a comfy yet lightweight pajama feel.

Price: $39.99-$49.99

Who says onesie character pajamas are just for kids? The #followme Christmas Onesie For Women brings fun to the holidays with this reindeer design that looks so cozy, you may not need any blankets! And if you don’t like reindeer, you can choose from Santa, an elf or a snowman.

Price: $16.99-$23.99

Show the men in your life some love and add a touch of humor with the Lazy One Pajama Pants for Men. The choices range from “trophy husband,” “dead tired,” “lights out” and many more fun themes. Every pajama bottom is made from 100% cotton for comfort and durability.

Price: $14.99-$16.00

The Simple Joys by Carter 3-piece Snug-Fit Cotton Christmas Pajama Set is a wonderful trio of holiday sleepwear. Each set comes with two pajama tops and one set of bottoms. With five different styles to choose from — including Santa on a motorcycle, a fluffy Christmas cat and more — there is something for every child’s Christmas wish.

Price: $9.95-$39.95

Get the family all decked out for the holidays with Burt’s Bees Family Jammies Matching Holiday Pajamas. They are made with 100% organic cotton and come in six different patterns including Christmas trees, stripes, reindeer and more. And, yes, there is a matching bandana for your favorite pet, too.

Price: $21.99-$54.99

The PajamaGram Matching Family Christmas Pajamas will have your family looking super-festive for the holidays. This pajama set is inspired by Christmas tree lights, but you can choose from a variety of fun patterns. And instead of a matching bandana, you can get a whole pajama onesie for your dog!

Price: $15.99-$24.99

If you have kids who love dinosaurs, you’ll want to pick up these Family Feeling Dinosaur Pajama Sets. What’s more fun than seeing a T-Rex dressed up as Santa Claus? There are also some traditional holiday designs including snowmen, red and white stripes, polar bears, reindeer and others. These are available from sizes 12-18 months all the way up to a child’s size 12.

Price: $14.99-$43.99

Whether you want sleepwear for the whole family or just for the kids, the Santa’s Deer Sleepwear has what you need. The top features the classic song lyric, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” scrawled next to an evergreen tree. The bottoms are a classic red plaid pattern. These are labeled as snug-fit, and the seller recommends buying a size or two larger than you regularly would for the kids’ pajamas if you’re not looking for that snug fit.

Sale price: $11.99-$17.99

The Little Boy/Girl Christmas Pajama Set collection features a lot of fun designs including ice-skating polar bears, Santa riding a dinosaur (because why not?), a car packed with holiday goodies and many more.

No matter which of these Christmas pajamas you choose, they are sure to bring warmth, cheer and coziness to the holiday season.

