Best Christmas Gifts for Women 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

When it comes to finding the best Christmas gifts for the women in your life, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. However, if you know generally what your intended recipient likes, you can likely find a well-rated gift that will be a great fit for them. From slippers to jewelry to themed gift baskets, there is something for everyone.

Generic gifts are always a no-no, so try to find something that speaks to the interests of your intended recipient. The best presents are often things that your giftee wouldn’t buy for themselves, so keep this in mind as you shop.

You can also think about what you would like to receive for the holiday. Do you prefer items that help you relax? From candles to soaps to tea, there are plenty of such items on the market. Alternatively, if you can gift an “experience” that helps your recipient make lasting memories, they are sure to be grateful. This is even better if you can be part of the experience, too. There’s nothing like the gift of time spent together.

No matter what item you choose from this list of the best Christmas gifts for women, it’s sure to be appreciated.

The Best Christmas Gifts For Women

Price: $19 to $27

This cream-colored, faux-fur-lined house slipper is sure to please your recipient — and their feet. The Jessica Simpson Women’s Comfy Faux-Fur House Slipper is cozy and beautiful, perfect for lounging or taking a short walk to the mailbox.

Price: $42.48

The Neck Shoulder Back Massager with Heat – Shiatsu Neck Massager is a great gift for those with chronic muscle pain, exercise buffs or those who simply take their relaxation seriously. It provides a deep massage that’s sure to ease aches.

Price: $26.99

The Waneway 12-Inch Screen Makeup Mirror with 24 LED Lights, Lighted Vanity Dressing Table Mirror is a good choice for women who want a magnified experience while getting ready for the day. The mirror can show you your reflection at up to 10 times its actual size.

Price: $79.99

For the woman who loves jewelry, this heart-shaped necklace features both clear and colored gemstones. With a sentimental engraving on the intertwined hearts, the CDE Forever Love Heart Women Necklace 925 Sterling Silver Rose Gold-Plated Birthstone Pendant Necklace is a great gift for anyone who likes the color and style.

Price: $31.99

The Pavilia Angel Wrap Hooded Blanket with Soft Sherpa Fleece is a cozy and stylish wrap perfect for staying in or heading out. Your friends and family will surely appreciate this gift of warmth!

Price: $20.29

If the women on your holiday shopping list regularly enjoy tea, coffee or hot chocolate, the COAWG Flower Glass Tea Mug with Spoon will be a big hit. The ornate mug features delicate butterflies and flowers.

Price: $22.95

Who doesn’t love to feel like they’re at a relaxing spa? The Draizee Spa Home Relaxation Fragrance Bag for Woman Rose-Scented Heel Shoe includes four rose-scented toiletry items, and it comes in an adorable shoe-shaped container that’s perfect for storing accessories when you’re done with the bath products.

Price: $13.12

For fans of classic works like “Huckleberry Finn” or “Little Women,” “A Vintage Christmas: A Collection of Classic Stories and Poems” would make a wonderful holiday gift. The beautiful hardcover book includes Christmas-related poems and tales by Louisa May Alcott, Mark Twain, Charles Dickens and more. It is sure to look lovely on a nightstand or coffee table, too.

Price: $81.99 to $99.95

The Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Victoria Tall Fashion Boot is both cozy and stylish. It’s a wonderful gift choice for any woman on your holiday shopping list.

Amazon

Which holiday gifts will you choose this year for the women in your life?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.