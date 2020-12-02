Best Christmas gifts for him 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Perhaps the best way to shop for the guy in your life is to ask him what he really wants for Christmas. However, if you are met with answers such as, “I already have everything I need,” or “I don’t know,” it can be challenging to figure out what the best Christmas gifts for him might be.

Fortunately, considering several factors could help you find items that he’ll be thrilled to find under the tree.

Tips for Choosing the Best Christmas Gifts for Him

The more you know about the man you are shopping for, the easier it will be to shop for him. For instance, if you know of an annoyance or problem he deals with often, finding a gift that helps resolve it will be greatly appreciated.

However, there’s no need to overthink this. It could be as simple as something to keep him from feeling bored while doing chores or helping him stay warm when he has to go out in the cold weather.

Practical gifts are often a big hit. He can use something to improve his daily routines, giving a guy fond thoughts of the gift-giver for days, weeks and months to come.

Some of the best Christmas gifts for him include tech gadgets, comforting items and, of course, things that are just fun to have. This collection can help you find the perfect present.

The Best Christmas Gifts for Him

Price: $24.99

Attractive yet sturdy, this Carhartt Deluxe Dual Compartment Insulated Lunch Cooler Bag has separate compartments for food, drinks and more: an insulated main compartment to keep items cold, another insulated compartment on top and a zippered front pocket for utensils. The heavy-duty fabric is treated with water repellent.

Price: $21.49

The Cuba Gold for Men Gift Set is made with cigar-loving men in mind. This five-piece kit includes two eau de toilette sprays, aftershave, deodorant body spray and shower gel.

Price: $23.21-$32.85

Help the guy on your Christmas list relax at home with these Hanes Men’s Memory Foam Slippers. The non-skid soles make them safe enough to wear outside to grab the newspaper, and they even have built-in odor protection.

Price: $17.88

Even the man who has everything could probably use this LED Magnetic Pickup Tool. Both a tool and a flashlight, the telescoping stick makes it easier to retrieve nuts, bolts and other metal objects.

Price: $18.99

The Amazon Echo Dot is an excellent virtual assistant that many guys would appreciate having. He can ask Alexa to play his favorite tunes, create lists, set timers, control smart devices and much more.

Price: $99.99

No more surprises at the front door with the Ring Video Doorbell. He can use it to see, hear and speak to visitors even when he’s not at home. Everything needed to set it up is included.

Price: $159

Help him start a new hobby as an amateur photographer with the Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ421-WH 16MP Digital Camera. Available in red, black or white, the camera includes excellent features such as 42X optical zoom and a generous 3-inch LCD screen.

Price: $99.95

Whether he’s a fitness buff or resolving to improve his health, the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker can give him tons of helpful tools right on his wrist. Features include built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, sleep and swim tracking, music apps and more.

Price: $119.99

Help him with his honey-do list by giving him this Ohuhu 12.5 FT Aluminum Telescoping Ladder. The lightweight ladder telescopes to 12.5 feet and closes up safely with the touch of a button. It is designed with safety in mind with non-slip end caps, wide steps and a 330-pound weight capacity.

Price: $19.99 – $24.99

The BALEAF Men’s 1/4 Zip Pullover Running Shirt is just as comfortable for workouts as it is for lounging. The fleece lining helps him stay warm while the moisture-wicking material keeps him dry. It has a zipper pocket on the back for storage.

With so many great options to choose from, your gift will be the talk of the holiday season!

