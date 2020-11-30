Best Christmas Gift Bags 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Some gifts are a bit difficult to wrap, as they may be an odd shape or simply not suitable for placing in a box. That’s where the best Christmas gift bags come in.

The bags still add a decorative touch to any present, while also keeping the gift safe until you’re ready to give it to the intended recipient. They’re also convenient, easy to carry and easy to use! No wrapping is required.

When shopping for the best Christmas gift bags, consider your specific needs. If you plan on giving out homemade treats, look for bags that are made from food-grade materials. Perhaps you’d like to provide your child with some trinkets to gift to his or her classmates. In that case, you’ll want to look for a smaller set of bags that all have the same design on the front.

Consider opting for a Christmas gift bag set that contains bags of different sizes if you have a large number of people to shop for. This way you can place that watch for your husband in the small bag, the travel mug for your best friend in the medium bag and the fuzzy blanket for your daughter in the large bag.

Don’t forget to review the design of the Christmas gift bags. You may want to ask yourself the following questions: Do the bags come with sturdy handles or built-in gift tags? Do they include tissue paper or do you need to purchase that separately? Is the artwork on the bag playful and elegant or more simple in design? Here are some options that will make your gift bag shopping easy.

Best Christmas Gift Bags This Season

Price: $31.95

This large set of Gift Boutique 24-Count Gift Bags for Christmas comes with bags in four different sizes. You can use the small bags for jewelry, medium bags for homemade cookies, large bags for a bottle of wine and jumbo bags for a child’s toy.

Price: $14.99

If you enjoy putting together Christmas party favors for your co-workers or your child’s classmates, this Joyin 24 Christmas Kraft Gift Bags set by Joiedomi is an excellent choice.

Price: $4.99

The snowman and Christmas trees on this Hallmark Holiday Gift Bag set are truly adorable. The bags are gender-neutral and work well for presenting gifts to family, friends, co-workers, school teachers and clergy.

Price: $9.99

Add a personal touch to your present this holiday season with this unique set of Purple Ladybug Christmas-Themed Gift Bags. The bags have a front scratch paper panel that lets gift-givers etch a thoughtful message or the name of the intended recipient right on the bag.

Price: $5.98

These Fun Express Nordic Print Craft Bags come with 4-inch jute handles that make transporting the Christmas gift bags from home to the office — or anywhere, really — a breeze.

Price: $16.87

Even though this Kidpar Christmas Bags set is a budget-friendly option, it doesn’t sacrifice where quality is concerned. The bags are made from a solid craft paper. You’ll even get a pack of tissue paper to use in the 24 bags, which further adds to its value.

Price: $10.99

The gift bags in this Prextex Santa Claus Suit Gift Bag 12-Pack are designed to resemble Santa’s famous red suit with a black belt and white collar. The handles come with a round tag, so you can quickly address the gift after packing it with goodies.

Price: $13.97

Adorable is the best word to describe this Neliblu Mega Pack Xmas Gift Bags set. Glittery cartoon characters adorn the front of each bag with a smile that is sure to capture the heart of the receiver.

Price: $25.99

These food-grade aluminized polymer WesGen Christmas Bags are perfect for gifting cookies and homemade treats. Not only are they eco-friendly, but they’re also reusable. The pretty bags are even designed with drawstring ribbons to keep the contents of the bag safe and secure during transport.

Price: $29.95

If you’re searching for oversized gift bags that are also elegant, this Gift Boutique Extra Large Christmas Jumbo Gift Bags collection is your best bet. The bags have a shiny finish and feature designs like a Merry Christmas wreath, a poinsettia with bells and a piano with sheet music to a popular Christmas song.

With all the sizes and designs available for Christmas gift bags, you’re sure to find some both you and your recipients love. Happy shopping!

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.