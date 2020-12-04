Best Christmas Eve box 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Add to the excitement of the holidays by gifting the best Christmas Eve box to your family members.

Over the years, Christmas Eve boxes have become quite popular. In fact, these boxes have become a new tradition in many homes. The idea is to ease the ache of holiday anticipation for kids by giving them a gift to open on Christmas Eve.

Before deciding on a Christmas Eve box, you’ll need to first consider what you plan on putting in it. Some families opt to gift matching Christmas pajamas to each family member on Christmas Eve, while others wrap a box of trinkets and activities to keep their children occupied the day before Christmas.

You can put just about anything in a Christmas Eve box. A few options include hot cocoa and a Christmas-themed book, an ornament for the Christmas tree, a board game, a Christmas movie with a bag of popcorn and even “reindeer food” for children to toss outside for Santa’s reindeer.

Christmas Eve boxes come in a variety of sizes and are typically either rectangular or square in shape. They may be decorated with popular Christmas colors or patterns or left plain so that you can decorate the box yourself. Some boxes come with tissue paper and gift tags, while others are able to be personalized with the text of your choosing. There are so many options that you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a Christmas Eve box that meets your needs.

The Best Christmas Eve Boxes For 2020

Price: $10.49

This Snow White Small Blue Christmas Eve Box is decorated with the buildings and characters you’d likely see at the North Pole. The box is just the right size for a pair of pajamas, a book or a few trinkets to get kids excited about Christmas morning.

Price: $39.99

If you’re searching for a Christmas Eve box that’s more like a treasure chest, this Wooden Christmas Eve Box by Dust and Things is your answer. You can leave the box as-is, have it personalized with any text you’d like or paint it to match the recipient’s favorite color.

Price: $12.99

Do you have more than one Christmas Eve box to package up? This Hallmark Christmas Gift Box Assortment comes with a total of 12 boxes, all of which sport festive Christmas prints. There are boxes with Christmas trees, snowmen, holly and candy cane designs.

Price: $26.99

Included with these Decorative Christmas Gift Boxes with Lids are bright and colorful gift tag stickers. The set also includes boxes of different sizes, so you could use the larger boxes for Christmas Eve boxes and the smaller ones for other gifts, such as a mug for a teacher or a “#1 Dad” plaque.

Price: $19.99

Everything you need to present the best Christmas Eve box possible is included in this set of Colored Gift Boxes Including Pull Bows and Tissue Paper. You’ll get 10 boxes in three different colors, 10 sheets of tissue paper to conceal your gifts and 10 bows to decorate the boxes.

Price: $6.99

Elegant and versatile, this Large Black Gift Box with Lid from Hallmark can be used for a Christmas Eve present, or for any number of other occasions, such as a Hanukkah, engagement, birthday or Valentine’s Day gift.

Price: $9.99

You don’t have to give a big gift on Christmas Eve to put a smile on the faces of the ones you love. These Assorted 3D Christmas Gift Boxes are full of holiday spirit and can be filled with a few treats or party favors to let others know just how much you care.

Price: $12.99

When you opt for this Hallmark Holiday Pack of Gift Boxes, you’ll get 12 boxes in four winter designs. The boxes are sturdy and made from a high-quality paper material, so you can use them to package up everything from pajamas to tools.

Price: $7.99

One of the most affordable Christmas Eve box sets on the market, this set of Hallmark 8-inch Gift Boxes starts you off with a blank slate. Each of the boxes is brown, but can be decorated with wrapping paper, bows, ribbons or paint.

Price: $12.99

This Hallmark Kraft Shirt Box Bundle is made up of 12 boxes that are created using eco-friendly materials. The boxes feature simple and classic designs, and they fold up flat for easy storage, should you wish to stock up for the following holiday season.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.