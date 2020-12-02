Best Christmas Eve box stuffers 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Does your family exchange Christmas Eve boxes? It’s a holiday tradition that got its start in Europe and has made its way over the United States over the past few years. Christmas Eve boxes stuffed with fun little goodies are typically given to children to help break up the excitement and anticipation of Christmas Day.

The best Christmas Eve box stuffers are often similar to things you’d put into Christmas stockings. The boxes are usually filled with little treats, candy, holiday pajamas and other smaller gifts.

Think of Christmas Eve boxes as another fun little tradition you can do in addition to putting out cookies for Santa and a carrot for the reindeer.

The best thing about Christmas Eve box stuffers is that they don’t have to be a big deal. You can gather all the items with a gift box you have around the house, a stocking or whatever container you’d like. Just pick out a few things you know your little ones will love and tuck them inside.

Not sure what to get for Christmas Eve box stuffers? Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with this list of some of the best items to put into those special gifts for the night before Christmas.

Are you ready to make some Christmas Eve magic? Let’s get started.

The Best Christmas Eve Box Stuffers

Sale price: $9.98

Remember reading in bed with your head under the covers and a flashlight? Now, you can give your kids the EastPin Book Light that doubles as a bookmark. No more losing their place when they’re done for the night. This comes in pink, green, orange and yellow, and prices may vary by color.

Sale price: $4.99

It will definitely be a jolly holiday when the kids start flipping through the Lots of Knock-Knock Jokes book. They may get a case of the jingle giggles before bedtime, so watch out.

Sale price: $21.47

WikkiStix Christmas Fun Favors is a pack of bendable sticks that includes cards with holiday designs that the kids can use to shape the WikkiStix. The Wikkistix are made of food-grade wax and yarn that can be made into countless creative projects.

Sale price: $5.97

Keep the little ones occupied with this hidden pictures game. The World of Disney Eye Found It Card Game puts the kids right in the middle of 12 different Disney realms with favorite characters like Woody and Buzz, Tinkerbell and Winnie the Pooh in search of hidden objects within the pictures.

Sale price: $10.90

Talk about a twist on the traditional crayon! The Crayola Twistables Crayons Coloring Set comes with 50 crayons that never need sharpening. Just twist the crayon up to create beautiful works of art and twist back down to keep them protected in the plastic barrel.

Sale price: $4.99

Melissa & Doug Flower Magnets come with four wooden magnets, four paint colors, a paintbrush, 12 gem stickers, and glitter glue. Your little ones can create the magnets to hang up more masterpieces on the fridge.

Sale price: $6.99

Santa may be saying “Ha Ha Ha” instead of just “Ho Ho Ho” thanks to the Christmas Jokes For Funny Kids book. This book comes with hundreds of fun holiday jokes, riddles, tongue twisters and more.

Sale price: $9.99

If you’re an adventurous parent who loves seeing their kids express themselves, then you might love this New Hair Chalk Comb Temporary Bright Hair Color Dye set. Each comb has a different color of temporary hair chalk (red, green, blue, yellow, purple and rose.) Just comb it on and let your kids deck their hair instead of the halls!

Sale price: $8.99 to $16.99

The knit beanie hats are still so stylish with kids. That’s why the Carhartt Kid’s Acrylic Watch Hat would be a great addition to their seasonal wardrobe. You can choose from a dozen different colors to mix things up a little for your style-savvy kid.

Sale price: $13.99

The Force is so strong with these socks that anyone would be excited to find these in a Christmas Eve box. The Star Wars 3 Pack Socks include Darth Vader, Jedi Master Yoda and a Storm Trooper. With every size from toddler to adult available, any Star Wars fan will get a kick out of this trio of socks.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.