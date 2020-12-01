Best Christmas earrings 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Festive and fun, the best Christmas earrings will add a little bit of holiday cheer to your outfits this winter. They can also make great gifts or stocking stuffers for the accessory aficionados on your holiday shopping list this season.

Some Christmas earrings you can buy online come with multiple pairs (up to 16 different earrings!), which means they can be individually wrapped and given with holiday gifts, tucked into stockings or gifted during Secret Santa exchanges. Or you can keep them for yourself and have a new pair of earrings to wear in the days leading up to Christmas.

From whimsical to glam to classic, the best Christmas earrings run a fashionable gamut, which makes it easy to find a pair that sync up with your style (or the styles of those on your shopping list). You can go with studs or dangle earrings; opt for outright Christmas themed earrings that feature Santa Clauses, reindeer and Christmas trees, or choose from others that deliver more subtle cheer, like a set of glittery stud that feels just right for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Some of these Christmas earrings have more of an overall winter theme, so they can be worn beyond the holidays.

Here are the 10 best Christmas earrings you can find online this holiday season.

Best Christmas Earrings

Price: $13.99

From fair isle to buffalo plaid patterns, plus red and green glittery Christmas trees, this Faux Leather Earrings Set comes with 16 on-trend pairs of earrings.

Price: $18.99

With a black top hat and a scarf, these Handcrafted Snowman Earrings With Swarovski Crystals are a nod to Frosty.

Price: $13.99

Fifteen pairs of earrings come in this set of Faux Leather Teardrop Dangle Earrings, which makes each pair less than $1. The set comes with a variety of great Christmas patterns, including jingle bells, reindeer and Santa suits.

Price: $19

These Sterling Silver Celtic Knot Lever-Back Drop Earrings would make for a meaningful gift. The Celtic knot is said to symbolize interconnectedness and the continuity of life.

Price: $8.99

The Christmas Earrings Holiday Jewelry Set is a festive variety, featuring Santa, stockings, snowflakes, snowmen, jingle bells and more. In all the set comes with nine pairs of earrings.

Price: $7.99

Petite dupes of classic bows you’d put on presents, the Christmas Earring Bows comes with a trio of earrings in gold, red and green.

Price: $14.99

Wear these delicate EVER FAITH Austrian Crystal Winter Party Snowflake earrings all winter long.

Price: $22.80

With multi-colored sparkles, these Kate Spade New York Small Stud Earrings have a knack for amping up any outfit to party-ready.

Price: $33.45

Celestial and chic, bring on the winter solstice vibes with these pretty blue Betsey Johnson Moon and Star Drop Earrings.

Price: $13.43

Minimalist and chic, these BCBG Linear Bar Drop Earrings will sync up nicely with holiday dresses.

Which Christmas earrings do you like best?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.