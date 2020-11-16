Best Christmas Decorations 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Creating a festive environment during the holiday season is part of the fun. With so many options available, choosing what to display in and around your home can be overwhelming. Taking time to make thoughtful choices is worth the effort. When you choose the best Christmas decorations, you can enjoy them year after year.

Considering your existing home decorating style is an excellent place to begin. For instance, if you love rustic interior design, decorations with vintage country charm might be ideal. Alternatively, if you prefer a more contemporary look, you might appreciate Christmas decorations with a mid-century modern flair.

While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, you can look for certain characteristics when shopping for winter holiday decor. Of course, quality is essential. Pieces that will stand the test of time could become treasured family heirlooms. Ease of use is another factor to think about. Some of the best Christmas decorations will be those that you can put up, take down and store without a great deal of effort for seasons to come.

Also, consider trimming more than just the tree and the mantle. At Christmastime, no room or surface is off-limits. The more tinsel and glitter, the merrier! To help you start decking the halls, here are some of the best Christmas decorations available for indoors and out.

The Best Christmas Decorations

Price: $26.99

Even the powder room can be jolly! This 5-Piece Christmas Santa Theme Bathroom Decoration Set includes toilet seat, tank and tissue box covers as well as a rug and a hand towel that are fun for everyone. They will give guests a good “Ho ho ho!”

Price: $41.98

This National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Wreath has the appeal of cut greenery with lifelike branches, pine cones and berries. The 24-inch wreath is pre-strung with 50 battery-operated white LED lights and a built-in timer.

Price: $10.99

If you want to flex your creativity, this 232-Piece Christmas Snowflake Window Decal Stickers kit is an easy way to do so. The decals cling to glass, so you can remove them and use them again next season.

Price: $27.99

If your kitchen is the heart of your home, you can show it a little Christmas decorating love with the D-FantiX Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Set. Eight covers in two sizes are included and can be used on fridges, stoves, microwaves and more.

Price: $21.99

Kids love to play with ornaments and the Aytai DIY Felt Christmas Tree Set with Ornaments makes it safe and engaging for them to do so. The three-foot felt tree includes 26 ornaments, which attach using hook and loop (Velcro-style) tabs. Suitable for ages 18 months and up.

Price: $24.98

Trim any table or shelf with this collection of 6 Christmas Table Decorations. Each cheery wood-and-glitter design has a holiday message and measures between 3 ½ inches high x 10 inches wide and 8 ¼ inches high x 6 inches wide.

Price: $27.99

The best Christmas decorations pull double duty, such as the Bedsure Christmas Snowflake Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket. The brightly-printed fuzzy blanket makes any room holiday-ready and provides a cozy way to pass a snow day.

Price: $9.99

Announce your holiday salutations with a NUOLUX Merry Christmas Jute Burlap Banner set. Small, burlap flags spelling out “Merry Christmas” hang from two lengths of jute twine, so you can hang them almost anywhere.

Price: $13.99

The OurWarm Christmas Embroidered Table Runner instantly provides charming elegance to a tabletop. The 15-inch x 70-inch runner, of hand-rendered cutwork with embroidery, is embellished with red poinsettias, holly leaves and white flowers with gold lines.

Price: $24.99

Your front yard needs some attention too, and the Goosh 5-Foot Tall Inflatable Snowman is happy to help. Plug him in and he’ll be standing upright within minutes. He even comes with his own 10-foot cord, tethers and storage bag.

Have a holly-jolly time decorating for the Christmas season!

