Best Christmas chocolates 2020

Many holiday traditions are centered on special foods, but few are sweeter than those that include chocolate. Customs such as advent calendars, baking, gifts and stocking stuffers are anticipated all year long. And such cherished, indulgent traditions deserve only the best Christmas chocolates.

Of course, taste is subjective. Some people prefer dark chocolate while others only want milk chocolate, and many have favorites, such as white chocolate and candy with or without nuts. But preferences aside, there are several factors to consider when determining what makes one chocolate brand better than another.

Characteristics Of The Best Christmas Chocolates

Chocolate connoisseurs will tell you to use all of your senses to determine if chocolate is high quality. The best Christmas chocolates will look, smell, taste and even sound better than lower-quality candies.

Look at the list of ingredients in a certain brand to determine whether it is worth choosing. Good chocolate is made with some form of cocoa, such as cocoa butter or cocoa powder. The appearance of chocolate is telling, as well. It should be glossy and smooth without bubbles or blemishes.

Excellent chocolates will be deliciously aromatic, releasing a chocolatey fragrance when touched. Higher-quality chocolate will make a crisp snap when broken. And, of course, exceptional chocolate is rich, smooth and delicious.

And when specifically looking for chocolates for the holiday, candy that has a Christmas-themed flavor or decoration adds an element of joy and fun.

To help you celebrate the holiday season, here is a selection of the best Christmas chocolates available.

Price: $14.92

Chocolate-covered chocolate? Yes, please! Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles have delicate shells filled with a ganache-like, creamy, melting center. This box contains 60 individually-wrapped candies in festive red and gold.

Price: $8.53

There’s something special about the combination of mint and chocolate. Hershey’s Kisses Holiday Candy Cane Christmas Chocolate Mint Candy pieces are white with red stripes and have tiny bits of candy sprinkled in.

Price: $9.99

When you are stuffing stockings or decorating packages with candy, consider adding some of the best Christmas chocolates in special holiday shapes. Hershey’s Holiday Shapes Christmas Chocolate Candy Assortment includes three favorite candies: Santa-shaped Hershey’s milk chocolate bars, Reese’s peanut butter trees in milk and white chocolate, and York peppermint patty snowflakes.

Price: $14.95

Individually wrapped like sweet, tiny gifts, Madelaine Solid Premium Milk Chocolate Christmas Presents are perfect for the holidays. The bite-size, solid chocolates are smooth, creamy and adorable.

Price $9.49

For those who like their chocolates with a little something extra, Ferrero Rocher Collection, Fine Hazelnut Milk Chocolates are hard to beat. This collection includes three flavors of candies: almond and hazelnut Raffaellos; the dark chocolate, hazelnut and crisp wafer Rondnoirs; and the unmistakable chocolate and hazelnut Rochers.

Price: From $14.65 (third-party sellers)

Reese’s Holiday Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures are all dressed up for Christmas. These are the same chocolatey, peanut-buttery sweets you know and love, only smaller and wrapped in red, green and gold. They are just right for stocking stuffing or filling bowls.

Price: $24.03

When you have several palates to please, Ghirardelli Limited Edition XL Assorted Bag rises to the occasion. There are four decadent flavors of chocolate squares in each bag: dark chocolate mint, white peppermint bark, milk chocolate caramel and pure dark chocolate.

Price: $14.99

Another option for lovers of variety is the Dove Promises Variety Mix. Not only are there three flavors (milk chocolate, dark chocolate and milk chocolate with caramel), but each brightly-wrapped candy also has an inspirational message.

Price: $8.98

M&M’s Milk Chocolate Red & Green Christmas Candy is a timeless treat. Whether you use these M&Ms in holiday baking or munch them by the handful, this candy-coated milk chocolate goodie is always a hit.

Price: $18.99

This Lindt Holiday Milk Chocolate Figures Novelty Pack delivers whimsy and magic. Each piece of silky Swiss chocolate is wrapped in decorative foil celebrating the season.

If you need a gift that will suit almost anyone, it’s hard to go wrong with chocolates. Do you have a favorite?

