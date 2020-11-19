Best Christmas cards 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

One of the nicest ways to let family and friends know you’re thinking of them during the holiday season is to send a card — and we’ve found the best Christmas cards available for conveying your messages of love and cheer.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the first Christmas card was created by Henry Cole, the founder of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Cole was a popular fellow who needed a way to respond to all of the letters he was receiving. He didn’t have the time to write back to each person by hand, so he enlisted the help of an artist to create a card, which he had printed in large quantities. All Cole had to do was address the envelope and sign his name.

Today, Christmas cards come in a host of sizes and styles, sporting a variety of pre-printed phrases and classic holiday imagery, like a portrait of a family gathered around a Christmas tree, a nativity scene or a picture of the snow falling gently to the ground.

There are also specialty Christmas card sets that may better suit specific people in your life. How about an elegant foil-lined card for your coworkers or a pop-up card for your niece or nephew?

Here’s our list of the best Christmas card sets that are sure to put a smile on the faces of the ones you love this season.

The Best Christmas Cards

Price: $7.98

These Image Arts Religious Christmas Cards reflect the magic of the season in four simple designs. The Bible-based imagery is crafted in an exquisite gold foil that is sure to inspire awe in the recipient.

Price: $12.45

Not only is this Hallmark Christmas Boxed Card set printed on high-quality stock paper, it also dazzles with its gold foil dots. A jolly snowman and a colorful Christmas tree adorn the cards.

Price: $15.99

If you have artistic friends and family members, they’ll love receiving these Holiday Christmas Greeting Cards from JOYIN. The six different designs feature unique, retro imagery that is festive and cheerful.

Price: $13.99

If you enjoy classic Christmas images, like poinsettia plants, evergreen wreaths and stockings hung by a fireplace, this Traditional Christmas Holiday Greeting Cards set including 50 cards is an excellent choice.

Price: $8.95

If you don’t like sending the same card to everyone on your list, you’ll love the variety in this Cute Christmas Cards set by Bargain Paradise, which offers 24 unique designs. Send the gingerbread card to your grandkids, the “Be Merry” snowman card to your best friend and the “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” reindeer card to your boss.

Price: $12.95

This Avanti Christmas Cards set uses photography to capture the attention of your friends and loved ones. The 10 cards in this set feature the image of a cat hanging out of a Christmas stocking. The inside of the card reads, “May your stocking runneth over!”

Price: $7.99

Does your heart go out to the Grinch? If so, you’ll want to consider this Image Arts Boxed Christmas Cards set, which offers four different Grinch designs, including the Grinch peeking through a Christmas wreath and the Grinch holding a Christmas tree with a mischievous grin on his face.

Price: $16.95

Nothing beats watching the sunset across the lake while sitting on a dock. Add Santa and one of his reindeer into the mix and you get this charming Dock Sunset Christmas Card. The peaceful, summery scene is a unique change of pace from all the typical holiday cards that feature imagery of frosty wintertime.

Price: $16.95

Tap into the nostalgia of Christmases past with these Hallmark Thomas Kinkade Boxed Christmas Cards. Each card includes an image of one of Kinkade’s famous paintings. There’s a wintry Victorian house, a Christmas tree in a town square and a snowy cottage by a river.

Price: $17.98

Wish your loved ones a merry Christmas with this Papyrus Christmas Cards Boxed set. Not only do the watercolor Christmas tree images on the front of the cards sparkle with glitter, but the included red envelopes with gold linings and seals add that special touch that makes Christmas feel magical.

Which sets do you find to be the best Christmas cards for sending tidings of joy and goodwill?

