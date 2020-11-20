Best Christmas Candle 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Nothing invokes a sense of coziness for the holidays like the glow and scent of a candle. The best Christmas candles bring a warm dose of holiday cheer to your home, whether you go for food scents like peppermint or cookies, or choose pine and balsam to make your house smell like a tree farm.

While baking some holiday goodies certainly adds some holiday scents to your kitchen, the fragrance from candles is longer-lasting and can be put in any room of the home to make sure your favorite holiday scents are wherever you spend most of your time. If you have an artificial Christmas tree, they can also serve as a replacement for the scent that fills your home when you have a fresh tree.

Of course, the best Christmas candle also makes not only an easy gift, but one that works for just about anyone, whether you know them well or not. Consider picking up multiple candles so you can include one along with other gifts for a loved one or close friend, or as a gift for a teacher or other person in your life you may not know as much about.

The Best Christmas Candles

Price: $14.99

This large jar Christmas Cookie Yankee Candle is 22 ounces and has scents of vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, butter and sugar. It has a burn time of 110-150 hours, so you can enjoy it often throughout the season.

Price: $18.71

This 26-ounce Balsam Fir candle by Village Candle has fragrance notes of evergreen, bergamot and fresh balsam and is a deep green color, just like a Christmas tree. The candle includes a dual wick for greater and more consistent fragrance release.

Price: $17.99

This Balsam & Cedar candle from Illume’s Noble Holiday Collection is 11.8 ounces and has a burn time of 50 hours. The tin the candle is in is covered in a snowy tree-filled scene, so it is gorgeous even without wrapping paper if you’ll be giving it as a gift.

Price: $14.99

This Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar candle has scents of balsam, aromatic cedarwood and juniper berry. The 22-ounce candle has a burn time of 110-150 hours.

Price: $20.99

This 12-ounce Christmas Tree Candle from the Lorenzen Candle Co. is handmade in the USA with 100% soy wax. A good candle to have around if you have an artificial tree, it combines the scents of fresh pine and crisp eucalyptus.

Price: $32.99

This 2-pack of scented candles in Winterberry Pine and Hot Apple Cider would make a great gift, as they are shipped in a decorative box ready to be given away. Made in the USA, the Winterberry Pine candle has “the smell of winter” with notes of pine, fir and cedar with a hint of berries. Hot Apple Cider smells of apples, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.

Price: $21.99

This adorable YINUO LIGHT Scented Candles Gifts Set comes with four candles in adorable Christmas-themed tins. Scents are Christmas Cookie, Apple & Cinnamon, Fir and Lavender.

Price: $26.95

This 3-wick Twisted Peppermint candle from Bath & Body Works has scents of cool peppermint, sugared snow, vanilla buttercream and fresh balsam, with a hint of musk. It has a burn time of 45 hours.

Price: $29.99

Flameless candles are a safe and long-lasting option, and they’re a great solution for those who have someone in the family with a sensitive sniffer. These unscented Snowman LED Flameless Candles are battery-operated and come with a remote timer. The pack of three includes 4-inch, 5-inch and 6-inch pillar candles with a timer you can set for either two, four, six or eight hours.

Price: $36.99

These flameless Christmas candle lights are meant to be displayed in a window to make your home look cozy and inviting. Operated with a remote control, the set includes 10 lights of varying sizes.

Which one of these Christmas candles is topping your wish list this year?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.