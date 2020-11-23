Best chocolate Advent calendar 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Getting into the holiday spirit is easy when you have an Advent calendar packed with yummy chocolates to open every evening. The best chocolate Advent calendars include 24 pieces of chocolate — one for every day of December leading up to Christmas Day.

Many families have a special tradition during the month of December, where they open up their Advent calendars together at the same time every day — such as right after dinner — and enjoy a sweet treat with each other in anticipation of the best time of the year.

The best chocolate Advent calendars often include little stories or poems throughout each section. For example, “Twas the Night Before Christmas” is a popular tale found in many Advent calendars. You also might want to look for chocolate shaped or wrapped in Christmas-themed designs. For example, you can get Advent calendars where the chocolate is wrapped to look like mini presents with bows, or ones where the chocolate is shaped like nutcrackers, snowmen and elves.

Whichever chocolate Advent calendar you choose, be sure to start a tradition you can continue every year with your family and friends. For those who live apart from their loved ones, calling each other while opening up the chocolate together makes it all the more special. Many kids love opening up their Advent calendars while cuddled up with their parents, reading a Christmas story.

The Best Chocolate Advent Calendar

Price: from $10.99

This Lindt 2020 Holiday Teddy Bear Advent Calendar contains chocolate with a distinctly smooth and rich taste. The adorable chocolate teddy is sure to excite kids of all ages and adults alike. It’s the perfect holiday gift you can share with your loved ones.

Price: $13.95

You get 24 solid premium milk chocolates hiding behind each of the cute windows in this Madelaine Chocolates Santa’s Workshop Christmas Countdown Advent Calendar. There are also fun rhymes in each flap. The adorable chocolates are shaped like Santa, Christmas decorations and snowmen, all in colorful wrappers.

Price: $12.64

This cheeky Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Christmas Holiday Countdown Calendar with 24 Milk Chocolates is ideal for kids of all ages who love the story of the Grinch. It comes with 24 yummy milk chocolate pieces, and also includes a fun maze on the back of the box.

Price: $13.95

If you’re a fan of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” then you’ll love this Woodland Skaters Chocolate Advent Calendar. Each window contains a delectable piece of chocolate and a verse from the story. The chocolates are wrapped like mini Christmas presents.

Price: $19.99

You get to taste a surprise flavor every day with the Oh! Nuts Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar. This Advent calendar comes with seven different types of chocolate, including raspberry, almond and mint. The folder has a convenient magnetic closure.

Price: $13.95

This Vermont Christmas Company O Holy Night Chocolate Advent Calendar & Nativity Story graces you with verses from the Nativity story each night. It comes with a total of eight ounces of chocolate. Each piece is wrapped to look like a beautiful Christmas present.

Price: $43.63

This 2020 Mars Assorted Candy Christmas Advent Calendar comes with an assortment of popular chocolates like Snickers Minis, MilkyWay Minis, M&M’s and more. It’s a great option for kids of all ages who love sweet treats.

Price: $12.99

Enjoy 24 pieces of chocolate hiding behind a Victorian village toy shop with this By The Cup Gourmet Solid Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar. Each door and window reveal a Christmas rhyme and a cute chocolate wrapped like a present.

Price: From $6.99

This Peaceful Prince Chocolate Advent Calendar helps you create a great family tradition. Open one of the 24 windows each night and read a little bit of the Nativity story together while enjoying a piece of gourmet milk chocolate.

Price: $13.95

Ideal for those who love decorating with nutcrackers around Christmas, this Three Nutcrackers Chocolate Advent Calendar comes with a full 8 ounces of chocolate. Behind each window is a verse from “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and a yummy treat.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.