Best Beauty Gifts 2020

Do you have someone glam on your gift list this holiday season? From serums to hair curlers, you can find the best beauty gifts online.

These beauty products range in price points, making them perfect as stocking stuffers as well as big-ticket items ready to be wrapped and placed under the Christmas tree. Shop from this best beauty gifts list, and your recipients will be able to enjoy everything from at-home facials and teeth-whitening sessions to DIY gel manicures throughout the year.

Just like it can be tough to guess someone’s size, it can be hard to discern which shades of makeup your mom, sister, girlfriend or friends wear. Keeping that in mind, you may wish to select beauty buys that have more universal appeal.

Of course, there may be some beauty goods on sale that you’ve been eyeing for your own use, so we say go ahead and treat yourself. Radiant skin and a bright smile never go out of style, so it’s a good idea to stock up on these beauty buys while they’re on sale.

As you shop for beauty lovers on your list who love skincare products and hair tools — and who are always on top of the latest makeup trends — we’ve got you covered better than a high-end liquid foundation. Here are the best beauty gifts you can score this holiday season — based on some of the best-selling beauty products of 2020.

Price: $29.99

Say goodbye to faux eyelashes. Instead, boost the length and thickness of your natural lashes with Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash serum. It can be applied to brows, too.

Price: $35.99

Getting gel nails done at the salon just once can cost more than this entire Beetles Gel Nail Polish Kit. It comes with all the tools needed for an at-home manicure: an ultraviolet LED nail lamp, six shades of toxin-free gel polish, top coat and base coat, and a set of tools for shaping and perfecting nails.

Price: $8.99

Remember all those viral pimple popping videos? Whether or not we like to admit it, there’s something satisfying about confronting blemishes. Take matters into your own hands with the Bestope Blackhead Remover Pimple Popper Tool Kit. The highly-rated extraction tools can tackle blackheads, whiteheads and blemishes on all types of skin .

Price: $10.50

By neutralizing brassy yellow undertones, this purple shampoo is a magic potion for blonde locks. The MATRIX Total Results So Silver can also enhance ashy, silver tones.

Price: $20.99

The velvety rollers for this Remington H5600H Ionic Conditioning Hair Setter come in three different barrel sizes. The curlers are designed to reduce frizz and condition hair while creating long-lasting styles.

Price: $12.99

Using activated charcoal, this Piero Lorenzo Blackhead Remover Mask is made to remove blackheads and whiteheads, reduce acne , and tighten pores for a more radiant complexion.

Price: $4.50

These easy-to-use Dorco Tinkle Eyebrow Razors can help painlessly shape brows. They can also help remove fine hairs on sensitive areas like the face and neck.

Price: $48.95

The before-and-after photos from those who have used this AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit are impressive. The kit, which includes an LED accelerator light, gel syringes and a mouth tray, can be used for more than 20 whitening treatments.

Price: $14.99

Brighten skin with this hydrating Cosmedica Skincare Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum. It can help even out skin tone and reduce wrinkles and dark spots.

Price: $13.48

This Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Primer by Elizabeth Mott is transparent and will help your eyeshadow apply evenly and stay put. It can even enhance the color all day while combating creasing and oiliness.

