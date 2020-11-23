Best Advent calendar 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Advent calendars have quite a history, having long been used in the Christian tradition to count down the days until Christmas. But in recent years, Advent calendars have gone mainstream as parents discover how much fun children have with them. Although they still have religious significance, some families simply enjoy the excitement that comes from counting down the days until Dec. 25.

The growing popularity of Advent calendars has led to plenty of options. You can buy an advent calendar with candy or a small gift like a toy in each window. There are also themed Advent calendars, depicting everything from nativity scenes to movie characters.

But choosing the best Advent calendar isn’t just about finding one with the right design. You’ll also want to check out the products you get with your calendar. Adults might prefer one with chocolate or hot sauce, while families may prefer a calendar that comes with toys.

Best Advent Calendar

Price: $29.96

Harry Potter fans will love the Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar, which provides a different Lego Harry Potter element behind each door. The toys work with Lego bricks, so each day will give them another LEGO for their collection.

Price: $19.99

You’ll get eight Hot Wheels cars and 16 accessories for a full 24 days of surprises with the Hot Wheels Advent Calendar 24 Day Holiday Surprises with Cars and Accessories.

Price: $79.99

You’ll get 24 award-winning teas in the VAHDAM Tea Holiday Advent Calendar. Each tea is made from 100 percent natural ingredients and is ethically sourced.

Price: $95.63

The whimsical Grinch Advent Calendar is themed after the most recent film version of the classic Dr. Seuss story. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” came out in 2018, which may explain the high price point for this calendar. You’ll get 14 ornament-size figures and 11 accessories for a surprise every day.

Price: $22.39

Have fun gradually decorating the Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar with an ornament for each day. This advent calendar includes a magnetic wooden tree and a wooden storage box to hold everything. The best part is this Advent calendar can be reused year after year.

Price: $46.80

Chocolate lovers will enjoy the Lindt Holiday Assorted Chocolate Advent Calendar, which includes a large Lindt chocolate for each day.

Price: $29.99

Have a Mickey Mouse-themed holiday with the Disney Classic Advent Calendar. It includes 11 mini figures, five card decorations, five sticker sheets and eight stickers.

Price: $12.35

The Madelaine Chocolate Advent Calendar With 24 Premium Milk Chocolates includes a small piece of chocolate each day, wrapped in festive, colorful packaging.

Price: $79.99

Celebrate the holidays with 25 hot sauces. The Hot Sauce Advent Calendar includes 25 2-ounce glass bottles of slow-simmered hot sauces made the Lousiana way.

Price: $17.12

If you’re looking for something a little more traditional, check out the Norman Rockwell Pop-Up Advent Calendar. Each door reveals a classic holiday illustration by Normal Rockwell in a nod to Christmases past.

