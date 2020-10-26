Bath & Body Works hand soaps are 6 for $26 right now

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If you’ve been wanting to stock up on some scented soaps to get you through the winter, Bath & Body Works is having a sale you’ll definitely want to check out.

Regularly $7.50, the retailer’s hand soaps are currently on sale for four for $20 ($5 each) or six for $26 ($4.30 each). If buying six or more, you’ll save $3.20 per soap, but if you want fewer than six, you’ll save $2 each.

There is a limit of 12 hand soaps per order (a total of $52) and only while supplies last. Bath & Body Works does not say when the sale will end, but it is for a limited time only, so you’ll want to order your favorites soon.

The deal includes year-round scents like eucalyptus mint, plus fall and Halloween soaps and even brand-new holiday and winter scents.

If you’re wanting fall to stick around a bit longer, try Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin, Pumpkin Apple or Pumpkin Cupcake. If you’re ready to move on to Christmas and winter scents, however, take a look at just some of the new hand soaps included in the sale.

Twisted Peppermint

Nothing says “holidays” like this fresh, seasonal Twisted Peppermint soap! A blend of cool peppermint, sugared snow and balsam, this one is sure to give you all the holiday vibes.

Fresh Sparkling Snow

A fruity blend of icy melon, holiday pear and falling snow, the Fresh Sparkling Snow soap sounds perfect for cold winter days.

Iced Cinnamon Rolls

If it sounds appealing to make your hands smell like cinnamon rolls (and of course it does!), the Iced Cinnamon Rolls soap is a sweet breakfast blend of warm cinnamon rolls, fresh orange and sugar glaze.

While not currently on sale, Bath & Body Works is already rolling out their holiday candles as well, which include some of the same scents as the soaps, plus others like Sugared Snickerdoodle, Tis the Season and Flannel.

Will you be stocking up on some Bath & Body Works soaps before this sale ends?

