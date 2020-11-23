Bath & Body Works Black Friday deals are here

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Black Friday used to be reserved for just one day, but this year, many stores launched their sale prices early, spreading the deals across the weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, too.

That includes Bath & Body Works, whose deals stretch Nov. 23 through Nov. 27 and include the return of their annual Buy 3, Get 3 Free Mix & Match event. The deal is good on everything, from lotions, shower gels and hand soaps to candles, perfumes and even gift sets. You simply pay for the three most expensive items and get the other three items of equal or lesser value for free.

Deals will be offered in stores Nov. 23-25, online only on Thanksgiving Day, and both in stores and online on Black Friday, Nov. 27. Most stores open at 6 a.m., but you may want to check store hours at your location before heading out.

Bath & Body Works

The savings event also includes their annual Black Friday gift, which has nine items worth more than $100 but costs only $30 with any $30 purchase. The Christmas Box will be available beginning Wednesday, while supplies last.

The full assortment includes:

Their week-long event also includes more than 65 new products, like new body care fragrances and eight brand-new candle scents. Take a look at just some of the new products you can find this week — which are counted in the buy 3, get 3 event, too!

Gingerbread Latte

The new gingerbread latte scent comes in body lotion, body cream, shower gel and a fragrance mist. All have scents of a warm, spiced blend of Santa’s gingerbread, frosted pear and brown sugar. If you’d rather have a gingerbread candle, you can get a spiced gingerbread three-wick or single-wick candle instead.

Sweet Cranberry Pie 3-Wick Candle

The brand-new sweet cranberry pie three-wick candle has scents of tart cranberries, brown sugar, chopped walnuts and flaky pie crust.

Frosted Moscow Mule Hand Soap

If a Moscow mule tops your list of favorite drinks, this frosted Moscow mule hand soap is definitely one you’ll want to snag. Described as “a chilled cocktail of sweet lime, lemon zest and sugar cane,” it sounds delightfully delicious!

Chocolate Grahams 3-Wick Candle

This new chocolate grahams three-wick candle sounds absolutely delectable, with scents of milk chocolate, graham cracker, caramel swirl and vanilla extract. While it works well for the holiday season, it’s also one you can burn all winter or even year-round whenever you need some sweetness.

Will you be doing some of your Christmas shopping at Bath & Body Works this week?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.