Asics offering 50% of shoes for healthcare workers, first responders and military

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Asics is offering a 50% off deal now through Dec. 26 for medical professionals, first responders and members of the military.

To receive the discount, which includes 50% off full-priced items and 10% off clearance items, you must be active-duty military personnel (including military spouses and dependents), reservists, retirees and veterans. Most types of medial professionals and first responders are also eligible, including doctors, nurses, technicians and medical researchers, as well as police, EMTs and firefighters.

To apply the discount to your order, simply verify your status with SheerID by completing the verification form. You may also be asked to upload documentation showing your status. After you have been verified, you’ll receive a one-time use promo code for a discount off all full-priced products on Asics’ website. Then, just copy your code from the screen or verification email (without dashes) and paste it into your order during checkout.

Most shoes are priced at $100 or more, though a few are cheaper at around $70. You can also order accessories, like compression socks or a hoodie.

If you miss out on the 50% promotion, Asics offers 40% off to medical professionals, first responders and military members year-round. You can use the 40% off discount up to four times every 30 days, but you’ll need a new promo code each time.

Other retailers are also offering first responders discounts during the holidays.

Now through the end of December, frontline responders can also receive a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced, at participating Starbucks locations. Those eligible include doctors, nurses, public health workers and pharmacists, plus dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics and police officers. Dentists, hospital staff such as janitors and even pilots, flight attendants, contact tracers and vaccine researchers are eligible as well.

To get the free coffee, customers should identify themselves as COVID-19 first responders when ordering at company-owned locations and select licensed stores in the U.S.

Are you or do you know someone who is eligible for these deals?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.