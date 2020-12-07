If you own an iPhone 11, Apple may owe you a free screen replacement

If you own an iPhone 11 and have been having issues with the screen, you may be eligible for a free replacement.

Apple has just announced that a small percentage of iPhone 11 screens may stop responding to touch and are therefore eligible for a new screen. The issue has to do with the display module, and only devices manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020 are affected.

While Apple didn’t announce how many phones are having the issue, they say you’ll likely know if your phone is one of them because the screen will not respond to your touch.

If you aren’t sure if your phone is one of the ones experiencing the issue, you can use the serial number checker on Apple’s website to see if your iPhone 11 is eligible. If so, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will install a new screen on your phone, free of charge.

To find your phone’s serial number, go to Settings in your phone, then General and then About. If your screen isn’t responding, you can check the serial number is on the phone’s original packaging (if you still have it) and on the original product receipt or invoice.

If your serial number matches one eligible for a free replacement, you can choose one of three options: find an authorized service provider, make an appointment at an Apple retail store or contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

Before your phone will be serviced, it’s a good idea to backup your iPhone to iCloud or your computer to make sure nothing you want to keep is lost when it’s being worked on. You can learn more about preparing your iPhone for service on Apple’s website. Of course, if your iPhone 11 has any other damage that impairs their ability to complete the repair (in this case, that includes problems like a cracked screen), that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. There could be a cost associated with the additional repair. If your iPhone 11 was affected by the issue and you already paid to repair your device, you can contact Apple to speak about a refund. Do you have an iPhone 11 affected by the screen issue?

