Amazon Prime members can get 2 dozen roses for $19.99

If your sweetheart loves roses and you happen to be an Amazon Prime member who has a Whole Foods store in your area, there’s an incredible Valentine’s Day deal you’ll want to look into.

Now through Feb. 14, Prime members can purchase two dozen roses for $19.99, while supplies last. If you wait until Valentine’s Day to buy them, the bouquets will be festively wrapped. And if you live in one of the 2,000 locations where two-hour Prime delivery is available, you can have them delivered the same day at no charge, provided you spend $35 or more on your order.

The roses are backed by Whole Foods Market’s Whole Trade Guarantee, which is a program that supports ethical trade, fair working conditions and the environment for the farmworkers and communities where the products are sourced.

“We are excited to offer a great Valentine’s Day deal on Whole Trade Guarantee roses, a truly special product,” Whole Foods Vice President of Perishables Support Carol Medeiros said in a statement. “We work closely with the farms to bring the best varieties and quality to our customers. Not only are they a perfect way to show your love, they are making a positive impact in the communities where they are grown.”

There is a bit of a caveat. The roses’ colors will vary based on availability and can include red, white, pink, yellow, orange, purple, multi-color or rainbow coloring. If you order online, you don’t get to pick a color.

Some other Valentine-themed specials for Prime members include Chocolove chocolate bars at two for $5, a heart-shaped chocolate cake for $6.99 and a six-pack of chocolate-dipped strawberries for $8.99.

Check out the roses on Amazon, or visit your local Whole Foods Market to find these and other sweet Valentine’s Day deals.

