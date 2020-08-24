GOP convention already looking very different from DNC

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Republican National Convention already has a very different look and feel from the highly choreographed evening presentations Democrats broadcast last week.

For weeks, President Donald Trump pushed for more in-person events and celebrations. As COVID-19 continued to spread, the GOP was forced to go with a more scaled back plan. However, in-person events remained a prominent part of the plan as was demonstrated Monday morning.

Organizers promised masks and distancing for the 336 delagates, although the rules were not always followed as could be seen in a video feed provided by the GOP. The delegates convened in North Carolina, a swing state, in an event that was billed as a brief business meeting to formally nominate President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The North Carolina event quickly took on the feel of one of President Trump’s rallies, especially after it became clear that Trump and Pence would speak.

Pence playing off Democrats who framed the race for President during their convention as putting the future of Democracy on the ballot.

“The economy is on the ballot,” Pence said. “Law and order is on the ballot. Our most cherished ideas of freedom and free market are on the ballot, and that’s why we need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House.”

President Trump then took the stage. GOP officials had promised a more positive message than the Democrats. Trump did talk about what he views as his economic and trade accomplishments, but spent most of his time attacking former Vice President Joe Biden and mail-in voting.

The President floated a number of claims about mail-in ballots leading to fraud, which are backed up by very little evidence.

“What they’re doing is using COVID to steal an election, to defraud America of a fair and free election,” Trump said.

After Monday morning’s formal nomination, the swing state of North Carolina will move out of focus.

Expect most of the evening presentations this week to be in-person with Trump having mocked the Democrats for presenting so many taped segments.

Donald Trump Jr. and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina will be among the headliners Monday speaking from an auditorium in Washington D.C. First Lady Melania Trump, and several of the President’s adult children, will speak Tuesday.

Vice President Pence will be featured Wednesday from Fort McHenry near Baltimore. President Trump will accept the Republican nomination Thursday from the White House lawm. Trump may also make more “surprise” appearances throughout the week

Political analyst Morgan Pehme downplayed the impact of either convention, and is not even sure President Trump will be too hurt by the lack of a big rally, which he tends to thrive on

“The President has unlimited ability to captivate nightly TV,” Pehme said. “He can call a briefing and opine on whatever subject, so it’s not necessary for him to have the platform of the convention to get people’s ears.”

