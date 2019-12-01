NASHVILLE — Nashville police are searching for four teens who escaped from a juvenile detention center downtown late Saturday night.

Two of the escapees, Decorrius Wright, 16, and Morris Marsh, 17, are murder suspects. The other two, Brandon Caruthers, 17, and Calvin Howse, 15, both have armed robbery and gun possession charges in their arrest histories.

Wright is accused in the February murder of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets.

Marsh is accused of murdering Charles Easley back in April.

The group was on work detail when their supervisor left them to break up a fight somewhere else in the facility. The four somehow managed to get onto an elevator and used staff protocols to ride to the ground floor where they simply left the building.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says at least 35 minutes went by before anyone at the juvenile detention center even called police.

The teens were last seen running on South 2nd Street toward Jefferson Street.

They are considered extremely dangerous. If you see them, call the Emergency Communications Center immediately at 615-862-8500.

This story was originally published on WTVF.