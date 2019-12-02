BROCKTON, Mass. – Ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls sold at stores in the Midwest and East Coast are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Fuji Food Products, Inc. announced the recall on Wednesday, saying that the problem was discovered in their Brockton, Massachusetts, facility during a routine inspection conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The products being recalled are under the Okami and Trader Joe's brands. They were sold at 7 Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster, and Superior Foods.

The products were sold and distributed in Washington D.C. and the following states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids and sell-by dates are listed on the labels.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products should dispose of them in an appropriate waste container. Trader Joe's says you can also return the products to their stores for a full refund.

Below is a list of the affected products, their sell-by dates and their UPC codes: