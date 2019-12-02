Ten people were injured during a shooting on a crowded New Orleans street early Sunday morning. Two of those victims were critically wounded, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

One person was detained near the shooting on the skirts of the city's historic French Quarter but was later released, police said. No arrests have been made in the shooting as of Monday morning, police said.

The FBI is coordinating with the New Orleans Police Department in their investigation into the shooting, an FBI spokesperson told CNN's Josh Campbell.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced in a tweet Sunday a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the case.

Police do not know what led up to the shooting but several officers were already on scene when shots rang out around 3:20 a.m. because of the Bayou Classic , a football game between Grambling State and Southern University that brought hundreds of thousands to the city over the holiday weekend.

"Unfortunately, there were so many people out here we were unable to determine who was actually firing the shots at that time," New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said during a press conference Sunday. At a certain point officers thought they may have been the target of the shooter, Ferguson said.

A witness who wished to remain anonymous told CNN he was on Canal Street across from where the shooting happened overnight. The witness described the scene as "overwhelmingly crowded" and told CNN he heard a verbal altercation before five or six shots rang out. He could not see where the shots came from either but saw people run from the location, tripping and falling on each other as they tried to escape the shooting.

Now police are reviewing surveillance, talking to witnesses and asking anyone who may have seen something to come forward with information. City officials say crime has been down in the city in recent years and don't want this shooting to undo the progress they have made.

"The shootings on Canal Street early this morning were an ugly disruption of an otherwise beautiful holiday weekend," Mayor Cantrell said in a tweet Sunday. "We will do everything we can to wrap the victims and their families in our love and support, and to bring the criminals responsible to justice."

A statement from Superintendent Ferguson echoed the Mayor's sentiments. "What happened in our city overnight was a cowardly and senseless act that we cannot and will not tolerate," the statement read.

"While this investigation is in the very beginning stages, one thing is certain- we will not stop until we identify and arrest those responsible."

