Sia surprises Thanksgiving shoppers at Walmart, pays for their items

Posted: 11:39 AM, Dec 02, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-02 11:39:02-05
Sia buys items for shoppers on Thanksgiving
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- It's not every day you run into a top selling pop singer at your local Walmart – but that's what happened to shoppers in Palm Springs, California.

On the day before Thanksgiving, Australian artist Sia reportedly went to a Walmart and T.J. Maxx, where she spent time hugging customers and paying for their merchandise.

The "Chandelier" singer told shoppers her name was "CiCi” and she had won the lottery.

It's understandable it took them some time to figure it out.

The celebrated artist is known for concealing her face with wigs and turning her back to the audience while performing.

A few of the shoppers shared video of what happened and we're pretty sure that's Sia shining "bright like a diamond."

