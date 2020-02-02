High-profile Iowa poll won't be released

The Des Moines Register, CNN and its polling partner have decided not release the final installment of its presidential preference poll, fearing its results may have been compromised.

Carol Hunter, the executive editor of the Iowa newspaper, posted the announcement Saturday night at the same time the results of highly anticipated survey were supposed to be released.

She said that one of the poll respondents reported earlier in the day that a candidate's name was omitted. While believed to be an isolated incident, the poll administrators could not be sure.

Hunter wrote: "Therefore, the partners made the difficult decision to not to move forward with releasing the Iowa Poll.”

