Weinstein rape accuser to face cross-examination as trial continues Monday

Posted: 8:50 AM, Feb 03, 2020
Scott Heins/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 16: Harvey Weinstein enters New York City Criminal Court for his sex crimes trial on January 16, 2020 in New York City. Weinstein, a movie producer whose alleged sexual misconduct helped spark the #MeToo movement, pleaded not-guilty on five counts of rape and sexual assault against two unnamed women and faces a possible life sentence in prison. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
Harvey Weinstein Trial Continues In New York

MANHATTAN — A key accuser in the the New York City rape trial of Harvey Weinstein is set to face a potentially grueling cross-examination.

The 34-year-old woman will return to the witness stand Monday to answer questions about why she maintained a relationship with Weinstein, 67, despite her allegations that the once-powerful movie mogul sexually assaulted her.

The testimony comes at a pivotal moment in the trial of Weinstein, who became one of the #MeToo movement's top targets.

He is charged in New York with the 2013 rape and also sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi, a former “Project Runway” production assistant, in 2006.

He's insisted that any sexual encounters he had with his alleged victims were consensual.

The Associated Press has a policy of not publishing the names of alleged sexual assault victims without their consent, unless they go public with the allegations like Haleyi has done. The AP is withholding the name of the 34-year-old woman because it isn’t clear if she wishes to be identified publicly.

