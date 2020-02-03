Watch live: Trump impeachment closing arguments begin

WASHINGTON — After Senators decided Friday that they did not need to hear from further witnesses, the impeachment trial will resume Monday with closing arguments by the House impeachment managers.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, the seven impeachment managers will have a total of four hours to give a final pitch as to why they feel President Donald Trump should be removed from office.

Following closing arguments, every senator will have the opportunity to give their own statement about the trial.

The four Democratic senators running for president — Sens. Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — will deliver their statements early in Monday's session before they travel to Iowa for tonight's caucus.

Sandwiched in between the senators' statements and the final vote will be President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, which will take place on Tuesday evening.

The final vote on the articles of impeachment against Trump will take place on Wednesday at about 4 p.m. ET.

