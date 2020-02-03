Menu

Trump fumbles tweet congratulating Super Bowl champs the Chiefs

Posted: 7:41 AM, Feb 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-03 07:41:58-05
Getty Images/AP Images
President Donald Trump fumbled his tweet congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl LIV win.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump fumbled his congratulatory tweet following the Super Bowl.

On the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Trump tweeted his congratulations to the Chiefs.

He added that they "represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so well."

The Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri, where they play their games, not Kansas.

The president’s tweet was quickly deleted and later replaced with a new message: "We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!"

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
