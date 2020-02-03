Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
COPENHAGEN — Two lawmakers in Sweden have nominated Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.
They say "action for reducing our emissions is therefore also an act of making peace."
Thunberg, 17, has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change.
She was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize last year, won a Right Livelihood Award and was named Time magazine's ”Person of the Year."
The Norwegian Nobel Committee doesn't publicly comment on nominations, which for 2020 had to be submitted by Feb. 1.
