Pregnant woman killed, baby survives in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee authorities say a gunman in a passing car fired five or six shots outside of a supper club, killing a a pregnant mother of five who was on board a party bus parked in front of the venue.

The bus rushed 35-year-old Annie Sandifer to a hospital after the early Saturday shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side, but she didn't survive.

Police say doctors were able to deliver her baby by emergency cesarean section.

The baby was in stable condition but was born very premature, at just 26 weeks into the pregnancy.

Police said Sunday that they hadn't arrested anyone yet.