Philippines reports 1st virus death outside of China

Posted: 7:53 AM, Feb 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-02 07:53:18-05
Zhou Xianwang, left, the mayor of Wuhan, exchanges documents with Bai Zhongbin, right, deputy commander-in-chief of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Joint Logistic Support Force, during a handover ceremony at the Huoshenshan temporary field hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death from a new virus outside of China, where authorities delayed the opening of schools in the worst-hit province and tightened quarantine measures in a city that allow only one family member to venture out to buy supplies. (Chinatopix via AP)
BEIJING, China — The Philippines has reported the first death from a new virus outside of China, where authorities delayed the opening of schools in the worst-hit province and tightened quarantine measures in a city that allow only one family member to venture out to buy supplies.

Philippine officials say a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan was admitted on Jan. 25 with a fever, cough and sore throat before he developed severe pneumonia.

His female companion also tested positive.

The Philippines joined the U.S. and others in banning entry to travelers from China.

Meanwhile, China's news agency says six officials in Huanggang, neighboring the epicenter of Wuhan in Hubei province, have been fired over poor performance in handling the outbreak.

China has reported 304 deaths from the virus.

