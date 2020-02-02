3 wounded, suspect fatally shot in London terror stabbings: police

LONDON — London police say three people were wounded during a “terrorism-related” stabbing attack and one victim's injuries are life-threatening.

Officers shot and killed a suspect in the Sunday afternoon attack in the Streatham neighborhood of south London.

Officials say they think the attack on a commercial street had ties to Islamic extremism. They said two people were stabbed and one received injuries from flying glass.

After witnesses reported seeing the suspect wearing what looked like a suicide vest, London police said the man was wearing a “hoax" explosive device when officers shot and killed him.

Metropolitan Police Service said the incident was "fully contained."

The violence there marked a departure from recent attacks in the British capital that took place near high-profile landmarks in central London.

The BBC said that witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

One told Sky News he saw undercover police officers chasing a man down the neighborhood's main commercial street and yelling at him to stop.