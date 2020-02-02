Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Lady Gaga: 'I better hear no lip-syncing' at Super Bowl halftime show
Posted: 10:04 AM, Feb 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-02 10:04:46-05
Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP
Lady Gaga attends the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian on Island Gardens in Miami on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami , Florida.
MIAMI — Lady Gaga kicked off a pre-Super Bowl concert Saturday night descending from the air, mimicking her entrance to her much-praised Super Bowl halftime performance three years ago.
Headlining the big sports stage was a recurring theme of her Miami concert Saturday.
The pop star sent a message to the halftime show performers set to sing Sunday: "I better hear no lip syncing tomorrow!"
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to perform the halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl.
Moments after delivering the sharp comment as she sat by the piano, she told the audience: "I love you Miami. I love you J. Lo. I love you Shakira."
