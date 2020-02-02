Lady Gaga: 'I better hear no lip-syncing' at Super Bowl halftime show

MIAMI — Lady Gaga kicked off a pre-Super Bowl concert Saturday night descending from the air, mimicking her entrance to her much-praised Super Bowl halftime performance three years ago.

Headlining the big sports stage was a recurring theme of her Miami concert Saturday.

The pop star sent a message to the halftime show performers set to sing Sunday: "I better hear no lip syncing tomorrow!"

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to perform the halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl.

Moments after delivering the sharp comment as she sat by the piano, she told the audience: "I love you Miami. I love you J. Lo. I love you Shakira."