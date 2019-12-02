Menu

Jimmy Carter back in hospital but already feeling better

Posted: 6:00 PM, Dec 02, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-02 18:00:13-05
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter (Photo by Eddie Mullholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Former President Jimmy Carter returned to the hospital over the weekend for a urinary tract infection, less than a week after he had left an Atlanta hospital following a two-week stay.

"Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., this past weekend for treatment for a urinary tract infection," a statement from the Carter Center read. "He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon. We will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home."

Carter, 95, had been admitted to the hospital on November 11 for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain. The pressure was caused by bleeding from his recent falls, the center said at the time.

