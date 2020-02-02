Menu

20 dead in stampede at Tanzania church service

Posted: 3:58 PM, Feb 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-02 15:58:55-05
DODOMA, Tanzania — Twenty people have died and a dozen others were injured in a stampede during a church meeting in the northern city of Moshi, Tanzanian officials said.

The stampede was caused by church faithful being ushered to pass through one exit so that they could walk on “anointed oil,” according to a statement by a government spokesman.

Hundreds of worshipers attended the prayer meeting held Saturday by Boniface Mwamposa, a popular preacher.

Tanzania's interior minister said the preacher has been arrested.

The minister accused the church of not taking enough precautions and violating the terms of its permit.

