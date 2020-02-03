1st US patient with new virus leaves hospital, is recovering

SEATTLE, Washington — The man who became the first U.S. patient with the new virus from China has left the hospital and says in a statement that he is getting better and looks forward to life returning to normal.

The unidentified 35-year-old man's statement was provided to Providence Medical Center in Everett, Washington, near Seattle.

He fell sick after returning from a visit to China and was admitted on Jan. 20.

Health officials say the man is in isolation at home and is being monitored by public health workers.