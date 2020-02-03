Pop-up bridal shop Ella & Oak sells plus size wedding dresses

SOHO, Manhattan — Trying on wedding dresses is one of the highlights of being a bride, but what happens when you can't find your size?

Kelly Miller was looking to say "yes to the dress," so she made an appointment with the pop-up bridal boutique Ella & Oak. The shop on West 29th Street in Midtown exclusively carries sizes 12 through 30.

Co-founder Samantha Brody said she hopes to help women who find traditional bridal boutiques challenging.

“The challenge is, how can you pick a dress if you can't try it on? You might walk into a boutique and be told to hold a dress up in front of you or have a friend try it on for you," Brody said. "We wanted to make sure you can wear the dress and experience it like you will on your special day.”

Miller said her shopping experience prior to Ella & Oak was painful.

“It was discouraging and it was embarrassing, and I felt like I had to be ashamed and I worked my whole life not to feel that way," she said.

And that’s just why there’s a need for Ella & Oak, Brody said.

Ella & Oak will be open through March 8. The co-founders hope to raise enough money for a permanent store in New York City, Brody said.