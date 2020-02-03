Meet a Brooklyn man who holds the Guinness World Record for largest pizza box collection

BROOKLYN — One man's trash is this Brooklyn man's ridiculously large collection of pizza boxes.

Ben Aaron headed to BK to meet Scott Wiener, the man who holds the Guinness World Record for the largest, most-extensive pizza box collection.

Take a tour of Wiener's apartment, which is full of over 1,500 unique pizza boxes he's collected from around the world over the past decade.

Wiener offers pizza tours around Brooklyn and Manhattan, and he's also released a book, "Viva La Pizza! The Art of the Pizza Book."