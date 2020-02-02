What NYC's top doctor wants you to know as officials investigate possible coronavirus case

NEW YORK — Though someone in New York is being tested for coronavirus, the overall risk to New Yorkers is low, the city's health commissioner said Sunday.

The person hospitalized is doing well. Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot anticipates getting results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

She said there's no reason for people in the city not to take the subway or the bus. She said you can go to your favorite restaurant. There is some cause for concern for people who were in the affected region of China, which is the epicenter of the virus, over the last two weeks.

"If you've traveled to the affected area in the last 14 days or have come in contact with someone who has traveled and are feeling unwell, call your doctor or come into one of our emergency departments and we will take care of you," Dr. Barnot said. "This is not a time to fall prey to false information that you may be seeing on the internet, to fall prey to the stigma that is trying to be propagated. This is a time for New Yorkers to know the facts, to help spread the facts and to seek care early. "

Coronavirus is not an airborne virus.

"We want New Yorkers to practice everyday precautions that we ordinarily share during this time of the year, which is to wash your hands frequently, cover your mouth and your nose when you cough or you sneeze,"Dr. Barbot said. "And if you're unwell, if you're feeling sick and you have these symptoms, call your doctor because it might be time for you to get your flu shot."