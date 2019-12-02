State offices remain open in Connecticut despite winter storm's approach

HARTFORD, C.T. — State offices in Connecticut remain open during regular business hours Monday, according to Gov. Ned Lamont, as winter weather impacts the region.

State agencies, including the Connecticut National Guard, as well as utility companies, joined the governor on a conference call to discuss the weather, as several areas in the state are dealing with icy conditions, a press release from the governor's office said, while claiming that preparedness efforts put in place before the storm are showing "positive results" with minimal power outages.

“It is slick in some spots but still manageable, so we are advising everyone that if you need to travel you should give yourself extra time and take it slow,” Lamont said. “Leadership from state offices will remain in enhanced monitoring status throughout the day today as some additional snow, sleet, and freezing rain are expected to impact the state during the Monday afternoon and evening hours. I will stay in close contact with them throughout the day and will provide additional updates as necessary.”