Pop up food pantry in NYCHA senior building feeding over 60 hungry seniors

Rev. Marilyn Oliver is a force in her Bronx NYCHA building, always on the move and makes house calls checking in on the seniors.

PIX11 went with her Monday afternoon.

“I want them to feel welcome and not ashamed,” said Reverend Marilyn Oliver.

But it’s it’s in her fifth floor tenant president office at the Middletown plaza senior building , where her neighbors come see her every Monday, to get a warm welcome and badly needed food.

This Monday, 83-year-old Carmen Alcazai is getting rice, tomato juice, chili powder and chickpeas. Because that’s all that's left after the thanksgiving holiday to give.

Rev. Oliver says she tries every week to fill two shelves with the help of her Bronx church.

“About 60 seniors come through here every Monday,” she said.

Rev. Oliver says ever senior that comes to her office for food reminds her of herself. From a family of 12 in the Bronx, Reverend Oliver remember as a little girl being hungry.

“I have 11 siblings and I know what it’s like to be hungry. My mom had to stretch money for food to make sure we were fed.”

Rev. Oliver says her dream is to have her tenant office filled with food every week with donations. Frozen vegetables and more canned goods would be best. Her goal is foe all the seniors in her building to have enough food to eat.

If you want to help, reach out to Reverend Marilyn Oliver at Rev.oliver1962@yahoo.com

