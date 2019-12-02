NEW YORK — New York children (and teachers) hoping for a snow day Tuesday are out of luck.

Depending on how the forecast changes, New York City public schools are currently expected to remain open Tuesday after overnight snowfall, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference Monday.

"We anticipate school being open tomorrow," de Blasio said. "We're going to obviously watch the storm closely into the evening. If anything changes we will certainly alert the people of the city, but right now assume school is open tomorrow."

NYC public schools confirmed around 8:15 p.m. that schools would be open Tuesday.

NYC public schools were open Monday despite other schools around the region being closed, delayed or having early dismissals .

When speaking on chances this could change if the city gets more snow than expected, the mayor said, "We gotta see how intense it is. We gotta see how much we get."

On keeping parents notified as early as possible, de Blasio said, "Sometimes we don't know until the very last minute, but we're tryin to avoid that."

The mayor also reminded parents that all city school buses now have GPS installed on them, making it possible for parents to check on their child's location and status as they make their way to and from school.

To track any city public school bus, parents can call: (718) 392-8855.

The announcement comes as 2 to 4 inches is expected across most of the city, with some areas north of the city seeing potentially between 5 and 8 inches.

Snow is expected to start around noon Monday and continue through the evening and into Tuesday morning.

Watch the mayor's full news conference on the city's preparations for the snow storm above.

