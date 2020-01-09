Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
NY students compete in auto repair tournament
Posted: 7:55 PM, Jan 08, 2020
Updated: 2020-01-08 19:55:52-05
Dozens of high school seniors from New York are going to head to head to fix car engine in a competition that could help them win $3 million.
They put their skills to the test in a race against the clock Wednesday
PIX11 photojournalist Darren McQuade was there.
