New Rochelle temple ordered to halt services, congregants told to self-quarantine over COVID-19 case

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Young Israel of New Rochelle was ordered to halt all services immediately and for the foreseeable future as New York reported another COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old man with novel coronavirus is a New Rochelle resident. He works as a lawyer in Manhattan.

Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler warned that congregants who attended services on Feb. 22 or a funeral or bat mitzvah at the temple on Feb. 23 will be required to self-quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure. They'll need to self-quarantine until "at the very earliest March 8."

The SAR Academy in Riverdale, where one of man's children goes to school, was closed Tuesday out of an abundance of caution, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. That child was not exhibiting symptoms as of Tuesday.

One of the man's other children, who attends a Manhattan college, is showing symptoms, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. He lives on campus.

The undergraduate student has not been on campus since Feb. 27 and remains quarantined with his family in their New Rochelle home, according to Yeshiva University.

“We are working closely with, and following the recommendations of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) and the Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response and other government agencies to take every necessary precaution to ensure the safety of our community,” a university representative said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with the DOHMH and will share information as we receive it.”