Woman's car left riddled with bullet holes during Jersey City shooting

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Four innocent people were killed in the Jersey City shooting that rocked a community.

Many others are still reeling from the attack.

Shasta Epps was in her church when gunfire erupted Tuesday in a Jersey City Jewish market.

A heavily armed man and woman stormed the market, killing three people.

A Jersey City detective was also murdered.

The 2 shooters then engaged in an hours long gun battle with police that ended in them both being shot and killed.

At church, Epps hunkered down in during the gun battle, "praying that lord cease fire."

"So many gunshots, it would stop and when we would thought it was over and it would start again. It went on for 4 hours."

Epps Nissan was in the crossfire of the hail of bullets.

The car is riddled with more than 20 bullet holes, and now, she is having a hard time getting to work and to that church where, she is an assistant pastor.

Besides broken glass and bullet holes all over, one bullet struck the engine and the car will no longer start.

Epps doesn't have full coverage on her car and the damage isn't covered under her policy.

She said she understands the tragedy of the lives lost, but is also struggling herself after Tuesday's shootout.