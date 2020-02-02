Signal problem causes major delays on all PATH service Saturday

MANHATTAN — The PATH train experienced major delays for over six hours Saturday due to what the Port Authority termed "a signal problem" throughout the system.

PATHAlert Update: All PATH train service continues to experience major delays. Ongoing work is in place to correct a signal problem throughout the system. NJT xhonoring PATH @ NWK, HOB, NYPS. HBLR xhonoring @ HOB, NWPT, EXPL. Expect delays through the remainder of the night. — PATH Alerts (@PATHAlerts) February 2, 2020

Problems began at around 2 p.m. after a disabled train stopped between Journal Square and Grove Street in Jersey City.

The problems are exacerbated due to the PATH's World Trade Center station being closed most of the weekend.

All PATH service delayed. Crews are investigating a signal communication problem caused by an earlier disabled train btwn JSQ, GRV. NJT honoring PATH @ NWK, HOB, NYPS. HBLR honoring @ HOB, NWPT, EXPL. Delays expected to continue. — PATH Alerts (@PATHAlerts) February 1, 2020

NJ Transit is cross-honoring customers at Penn Station, Hoboken and other stations.