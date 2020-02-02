Menu

Signal problem causes major delays on all PATH service Saturday

Posted: 9:12 PM, Feb 01, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-01 21:14:36-05
MANHATTAN — The PATH train experienced major delays for over six hours Saturday due to what the Port Authority termed "a signal problem" throughout the system.

Problems began at around 2 p.m. after a disabled train stopped between Journal Square and Grove Street in Jersey City.

The problems are exacerbated due to the PATH's World Trade Center station being closed most of the weekend.

NJ Transit is cross-honoring customers at Penn Station, Hoboken and other stations.

